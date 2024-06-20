Telangana HC committee investigates nomenclature dispute at Bhadrachalam Temple

BHADRACHALAM: The high court-appointed committee to look into the nomenclature dispute at the Bhadrachalam Sree Seetha Ramachandra Swamy temple visited the temple town on Wednesday and spoke to present and former priests as well as the devotees.

Several priests, devotees and locals objected to the practice of referring to the presiding deity Lord Rama as Rama Narayana, especially during the annual rituals being conducted in the last few years. They also moved the Telangana High Court, stating that this new trend is hurting the sentiments of the devotees. The HC then appointed a committee to look into to the temple records and also collect the views of priests and devotees on the issue.