Telangana HC denies marriage registration without hearing parents' objections

HYDERABAD : The Telangana High Court on Wednesday refused to instruct the registration authorities to register a marriage without considering the objections raised by the parents of the parties involved.

Justice NV Shravan Kumar was hearing a petition filed by an interfaith couple challenging the decision of the registration authorities to refuse registration of their marriage.

S Vaidehi, a resident of SR Nagar, and Shaik Najeebuddin, a resident of Yousufguda, filed the petition against the SR Nagar sub-registrar’s office. The couple, who have been in love since their college days, sought to register their marriage after their parents refused to approve it. They followed the proper procedure by posting a notice at the sub-registrar’s office to allow for any objections, with a deadline for receiving objections set for June 10.

Vaidehi’s parents objected to the marriage, citing the groom’s religion and his lack of income as reasons for their disapproval. Based on these objections, the registration authorities decided not to proceed with the marriage registration.

The couple then approached the high court, challenging the decision. The court has now directed the petitioners to include Vaidehi’s parents as respondents in the petition to allow for their objections to be heard. The court stressed the importance of hearing all parties involved and indicated that it might conduct counselling if necessary.