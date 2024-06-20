Telangana to hold special Lok Adalat for Supreme Court cases

HYDERABAD : The Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA) will convene a special Lok Adalat from July 29 to August 3 to adjudicate cases from Telangana pending before the Supreme Court.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, TSLSA member secretary Ch Panchakshari said that this Lok Adalat is organized in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court. While Lok Adalats were held in the past too, this is for the time such an event is being organised to resolve pending Supreme Court cases.