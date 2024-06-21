CM Revanth Reddy invited to Bonalu festival

HYDERABAD : Members of the Mahankali temple committee from Secunderabad, Lal Darwaja and Golconda temples met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday.

The temple committee representatives invited the chief minister to the Bonalu festival, which will commence in Secunderabad and Hyderabad next month. The temple priests offered their blessings to Revanth on the occasion.

Bonalu festival is one of Telangana’s significant cultural and religious events celebrated throughout the state during July. Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who is also in charge of Hyderabad district, Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender and others also attended the meeting.

Officials told to make arrangements for Bonalu

Noting that it’s the first Bonalu after the Congress assumed power in the state, district in-charge minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Thursday directed officials to make all the arrangements necessary for the month-long festival.

The government intends to celebrate the festival grandly, he said, adding that of the more than 3,000 Mahankali temples, 2,400 are located in the Hyderabad area. The minister directed officials to remain vigilant and added that the government will provide financial support to the temples for their development.

Prabhakar said that ‘Pattu Vastralu’ (silk clothes) will be offered at 28 important temples in the city.

Due to the free bus service offered to women, a large number of devotees, predominantly women, are expected to visit the city to offer prayers. Additionally, he advised authorities to set up health camps at major temples and make sure ambulances are available.