Commissioner of Food Safety to file case against eatery in Secunderabad for obstructing Task Force team

HYDERABAD : The Commissioner of Food Safety will file a case against Alpha Hotel, Secunderabad, for obstructing the Task Force team during an inspection and refusing to sign the report.

“According to Clause 62 of the Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006, a case will be registered against the Food Business Operator, with potential penalties of up to three months imprisonment and a fine of up to `1 lakh,” the CFS posted on X.

On June 18, during an inspection at the Alpha Hotel, the team observed improper storage of raw meat and semi-prepared food items in the refrigerator. Open dustbins and flaking plaster on the ceiling were also noted. Ice cream, bread packets and tea powder were discovered without manufacturing dates. The kitchen premises lacked a proper insect-proof screen. FSSAI licence was displayed at the entrance of the premises. Food handlers were observed wearing haircaps, aprons, and uniforms within the kitchen premises, it noted.

At Raj Bar and Restaurant, the team found that the displayed FSSAI licence copy had expired on June 5, 2018.

A rat was seen. Synthetic food colours found were discarded. Dustbins were found open. Food handlers were observed without haircaps and aprons. Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records were not available.

At Hotel Sandarshini,the team found improperly labelled jaggery cubes , paratha packets and expired noodles packets.

Food items stored inside the refrigerator were covered but not labelled correctly.