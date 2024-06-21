Operation Akarsh: 4 BRS MLCs ready to shift to Congress

HYDERABAD : The Congress, now in power in Telangana, does not have the numbers in the Legislative Council. To overcome this, the party is planning to put in motion “Operation Akarsh” and facilitate the switching of allegiance of BRS MLCs into its fold in the coming days.

According to sources, the Congress leadership has handed over the responsibility of convincing BRS MLCs to switch sides to senior leaders. These senior leaders are known to have encouraged and guided the MLCs in their political career and hence been assigned to welcome them into the party.

Sources said that discussions have been ongoing for the past week with four MLCs from north Telangana and a specific district. A former minister and sitting MLA has reportedly finalised the joining date for two MLCs from this district. Another senior leader, a first-time MP who hails from a well-known political family, has begun talks with a loyal MLC who has promised his return to the Congress fold. This MLC had earlier been part of the Congress Cabinet.

However, a section of the Congress has opposed the entry of the fourth MLC into the party. This MLC is said to be a close friend of BRS working president KT Rama Rao. This MLC is also facing some allegations which his detractors are citing to block his entry into the grand old party.

The three other MLCs, who have reportedly held discussions with their former BRS colleagues now in Congress, are expected to announce their decisions soon.