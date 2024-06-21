Telangana: BJP’s Patil seeks verification of EVMs

HYDERABAD : BJP candidate BB Patil, who contested unsuccessfully from the Zaheerabad segment in the recent Lok Sabha elections, submitted an application to the Election Commission of India (ECI), seeking verification of burnt memory micro controller of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

He requested the ECI to check/verify the EVMs in three Assembly constituencies that fall under the Zaheerabad LS segment.

He specifically requested the ECI to check and verify EVMs at 20 polling stations in Narayankhed (7), Zaheerabad (7) and Andhole SC (six) Assembly constituencies.

In its order dated June 1, 2024, the ECI issued an administrative standard operation procedure (SOP) for application process, protocols for units to be checked and safeguarded for conduct of checking/verification process and required documentation.

As per the said SOP, the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) is required to communicate to the manufacturers, the consolidated list of applicants under intimation to the Commission, within 30 days of the date of declaration of results -- July 4, 2024. The CEOs have already conveyed the same to the manufacturers 15 days ahead of the schedule.