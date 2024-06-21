Telangana: Bogatha waterfall in full flow, opens to tourists

MULUGU : It’s now the best time to visit Bogatha waterfall, also known as Telangana’s Niagara. This tourist attraction is now in full flow as the stream has begun receiving ample water from the upper catchment areas in Chhattisgarh state. The Wazeedu Forest authorities have started allowing tourists to visit the Bogatha waterfall.

Speaking to TNIE, Wazeedu Forest Range Officer (FRO) B Chandarmouli said: “Monsoon season has begun, and people are visiting the waterfall in the mandal. The waterfall has been receiving water for the past two days, and tourists have started visiting with their families.

“We have constructed a permanent fence as a safety precaution. We welcome nature lovers to enjoy the atmosphere of the green forest and appeal to tourists not to litter the waterfall with plastic,” said Chandramouli.

He also noted that Mutyaladara Jalapatham and Kongala Waterfalls are receiving water from the upstream area but are prohibited for tourists due to their location in the thick forest.

“We highly alerted the staff, creating awareness that the local tribals do not assist the tourists in taking them to the waterfalls in the forest area. We remember the locals saying that a series of landmine bluster incidents took place in the forest area,” said the FRO.

He added that local police have been informed, patrolling has increased, and cases have been registered against those violating the norms.