Telangana Congress readies reasons for poor show in Lok Sabha elections

HYDERABAD : The Telangana Congress is getting ready to give its view on the party’s underwhelming performance in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections to the fact-finding committee constituted by the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

The Congress won only eight out of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, falling short of its goal of winning over 10 seats. The committee is set to visit the state to pinpoint the reasons behind the party’s inability to achieve its target of seats in the state where it is in power.

Ahead of the committee’s visit, functionaries of the Telangana Congress, including ministers, constituency in-charges, MLAs and secretaries are preparing to present their perspectives to the committee, based on information gathered from the ground.

Sources said that several issues contributed to the party’s lacklustre performance in constituencies like Nizamabad, Medak, Chevella, Secunderabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar and Malkajgiri.

One of the major reasons for the “debacle” was picking parachute leaders as the party candidates, which reportedly contributed to the defeat in Chevella, Malkajgiri, Medak, Adilabad and Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituencies. There is also dissatisfaction with selection of candidates for the Karimnagar, Chevella, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad and Adilabad Lok Sabha seats which allegedly led to some MLAs and candidates not cooperating effectively. In Mahbubnagar, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Chevella constituencies, MLAs are said to have taken the Lok Sabha elections too lightly.