Telangana Congress readies reasons for poor show in Lok Sabha elections

HYDERABAD : The Telangana Congress is getting ready to give its view on the party’s underwhelming performance in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections to the fact-finding committee constituted by the All India Congress Committee (AICC).
The Congress won only eight out of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, falling short of its goal of winning over 10 seats. The committee is set to visit the state to pinpoint the reasons behind the party’s inability to achieve its target of seats in the state where it is in power.
Ahead of the committee’s visit, functionaries of the Telangana Congress, including ministers, constituency in-charges, MLAs and secretaries are preparing to present their perspectives to the committee, based on information gathered from the ground.
Sources said that several issues contributed to the party’s lacklustre performance in constituencies like Nizamabad, Medak, Chevella, Secunderabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar and Malkajgiri.
One of the major reasons for the “debacle” was picking parachute leaders as the party candidates, which reportedly contributed to the defeat in Chevella, Malkajgiri, Medak, Adilabad and Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituencies. There is also dissatisfaction with selection of candidates for the Karimnagar, Chevella, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad and Adilabad Lok Sabha seats which allegedly led to some MLAs and candidates not cooperating effectively. In Mahbubnagar, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Chevella constituencies, MLAs are said to have taken the Lok Sabha elections too lightly.
Additionally, some ministers and Lok Sabha in-charges failed to focus adequately on the campaign, resulting in defeats. A section of the party believes that there were instances where leaders lobbied for tickets for their supporters who failed to emerge victorious.
State leaders are also pointing fingers at certain AICC secretaries and other key functionaries for failing to obtain accurate ground reports while selecting candidates. A section of the party believes that these “ground reports” were influenced by ministerial pressure. In fact, this issue has been noted by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary KC Venugopal.
Also, some MLAs and senior leaders believe that last-minute announcement of candidates affected the party’s performance, causing the cadre to shift their loyalty to BJP nominees in cases where the Congress picks were perceived as weak.
A section of the party believes that three Lok Sabha constituencies in particular were lost due to mistakes by the candidates themselves. In a constituency in south Telangana, a candidate’s perceived neglect of a specific community led to his defeat. In another south Telangana segment, overconfidence and lack of support from veteran Congress leaders resulted in defeat. In north Telangana, activities of a minister and his close followers led to defeat even though the wind was blowing favourably towards the Congress.