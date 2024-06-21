Telangana HC: Don’t disturb tillers, complete R&R process

HYDERABAD : Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court directed the authorities concerned to complete the process of providing Rehabilitation and Resettlement entitlements as per the second and third schedules of Act 30 of 2013 to the Ananthagiri farmers within the next six months.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Chetpelli Laxma Reddy and 28 other farmers, all residents of Ananthagiri village in Illanthakunta mandal, seeking direction to declare the actions of the respondent authorities, who were proceeding to take possession of the petitioners’ lands and commence construction works without completing the payment of compensation and R&R entitlements as required under the law, as illegal.

The court instructed the authorities to not dispossess the petitioners from their agricultural lands until the R&R settlements are finalised as per the Act and benefits provided and released/paid to the petitioners within the stipulated time.