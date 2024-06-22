Congress gains momentum in Telangana as BRS MLAs consider mass defection

HYDERABAD : Stating that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and party’s strategist Sunil Kanugolu have been deliberating on joinings for the past three days, Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender on Friday said that as many as 20 BRS MLAs will join the Congress very soon.

During an informal chat with reporters here, Nagender said that all the BRS MLAs in the greater Hyderabad region are preparing to change their loyalties to the grand old party. Nagender, who won the Khairatabad seat on a BRS ticket but later shifted his loyalty to the Congress, said that BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao’s policies are forcing the MLAs to leave the pink party.

He said that BRS MLAs, including Kale Yadaiah, Arikepudi Gandhi, Gudem Mahipal Reddy, Muta Gopal, Sudheer Reddy, Vivekanand, Kotha Prabhaakar Reddy and Prakash Goud are in touch with the Congress. He said that former minister Ch Malla Reddy too is interested in joining the Congress.

Former minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao too is planning to join the Congress along with a few other legislators, he claimed. He added that except Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Prashanth Reddy and a few others, no legislator would stay in the BRS.