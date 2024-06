HYDERABAD : Over the past six months, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered as many as 98 cases and arrested at least 185 people, with the vast majority of them being government officials. But the agency’s Director General (DG) CV Anand believes that this is “just the tip of the iceberg”.

“Over the past several weeks, we have seen a huge number of complaints and are currently overwhelmed. But this is just the tip of the iceberg as at present, we have limited resources, including manpower,” Anand told TNIE, adding the agency has now got a free hand from the government to go all out against corruption.

The ACB is receiving 25 to 30 complaints daily on average. It has a strength of about 300 personnel state-wide, half of what it requires, the DG said.

Have to hire vehicles for operations: ACB chief

“There is a shortage of staff and resources, such as the fact that we have to hire vehicles and use our own cars for an operation. A proposal to the government has been submitted to reboot the force and double its strength,” said the ACB chief.

About the transition in the bureau’s functioning over the past several months, Anand, who took charge in December 2023, explained, “In the beginning, we were not receiving many complaints, and a laid-back attitude prevailed among the staff. Only one out of the 10 traps used to be successful. Nobody was afraid of being caught by the ACB, which was not the case when I was serving as SP. People used to be scared of the agency. But we got a free hand from the government to go all out against corruption, changed the work attitude, and started responding to complaints frequently.”