Hyderabad Congress holds massive rally demanding scrapping of NEET

HYDERABAD: Demanding the Centre scrap the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), the ruling Congress in the state held a massive protest rally here on Friday. It also demanded that a judicial inquiry be ordered into the NEET scam.

Congress MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud, MLA Danam Nagender, MP Ch Kiran Kumar Reddy and former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav participated in the rally.

During the protest, the Congress leaders said that the Centre should immediately order a probe into the alleged NEET paper leak and initiate strict action against erring officials.

MLC and NSUI state president Balmoor Venkat alleged that the NEET paper was leaked in the states where the BJP-led NDA is in power. He pointed out that the leaks occurred in Gujarat, Haryana, and Bihar. He said that Union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar had not given an appointment when they wanted to make a representation.

Stating that students and parents are suffering due to the indifferent attitude of the BJP, Kiran Kumar said that they would raise the issue in Lok Sabha when the next session starts on June 24.

Claiming that they will not stop their agitation till justice is delivered to students, Mahesh Kumar said that CM

A Revanth Reddy will soon write a letter to the PM seeking scrapping of the NEET.