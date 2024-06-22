Hyderabad launches Mahila Shakti Canteens to empower women SHGs

HYDERABAD : With the aim of promoting women empowerment, the state government inaugurated Mahila Shakti canteens in the Secretariat complex on Friday. These canteens, serving Telangana delicacies, are operated by women self-help groups (SHGs).

Minister for Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, and Women & Child Welfare, Dansari Anasuya, also known as Seethakka, and Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, launched the canteens.

Speaking on the occasion, Anasuya said that the government is committed to empowering SHGs members to become millionaires. The government’s efforts to create opportunities for rural women, including ventures like solar energy production, event management, decoration, photography, and MeeSeva Kendra.