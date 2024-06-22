Hyderabad to develop landscape garden opposite state secretariat

HYDERABAD : The open space opposite BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat is set to get a new look before August 15 as the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) plans to develop it into a landscape garden at the proposed Rajiv Gandhi statue site.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone for a statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi opposite the Secretariat on February 14. A pedestal for the statue has already been constructed.

The landscape garden will be developed by the Urban Forestry wing of HMDA at an estimated cost of Rs 1.74 crore. It will include planting, greenery development with lawns, topiary, palm trees and other vegetation and ongoing maintenance.

Sources said that HMDA has successfully conceptualised, designed and implemented various greening and beautification projects, including riverfront execution, urban water body beautification and augmentation of green cover along road infrastructure such as central medians and traffic islands.

HMDA now aims to enhance greenery by developing a landscape garden opposite to Secretariat. In view of this, the civic body will select an agency from eligible bidders to undertake the development of landscaping at Rajiv Gandhi statue.

The project includes planting various hedges, shrubs, topiary plants and lawn, along with procurement, digging, refilling and application of fertilisers and pesticides.

The selected contractor will execute the works in coordination with Landscape Architects and Urban Forestry, HMDA.