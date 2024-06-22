Sudden intense rain spells hit Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : Sudden, short but intense spells of rain caught citizens off guard at many places in Hyderabad on Friday.

LB Nagar, Karwan, Saroornagar, Charminar, Serilingampally, Bandlaguda, Chandrayangutta, Santhoshnagar, Goshamahal, Tank Bund, Saidabad, Mehdipatnam, Shaikpet, Tolichowki, Gachibowli, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Film Nagar experienced intense rain spells.

As per the TGDPS, Karwan in GHMC limits received 10 mm while the highest rainfall in the state was 26.8 mm in Nirmal at 26.8 mm.

As per the IMD, light to moderate rains and thunderstorms with surface wind around 40 kmph were also recorded at isolated places in Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Rangareddy, Khammam, Nagarkurnool, Sangareddy and Suryapet districts.

The IMD said a cyclonic circulation lies over Vidarbha and neighbourhood between 3.1 and 4.5 km above mean sea-level and the state will receive light to moderate rains or thundershowers at isolated places. A yellow warning has been issued for thunderstorms and gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph in many districts for the next five days.

Over the next 48 hours, Hyderabad will experience a generally cloudy sky and light rain or thunder showers with gusty winds in the evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 350C and 240C respectively with wind speeds of around 6-10 kmph and relative humidity of 73%.