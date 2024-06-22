Telangana government waives Rs 31,000 crore in crop loans

HYDERABAD : The state Cabinet, which met here on Friday, decided to waive crop loans to the tune of Rs 31,000 crore at one ago. The detailed orders on guidelines for the crop loan waiver will be issued shortly.

Briefing to the media later, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that by waiving the crop loans, the Congress government will be implementing one of the six guarantees that was promised by the party in the Warangal Declaration.

Revanth said that all loans up to Rs 2 lakh per farmer taken between December 12, 2018 and December 9, 2023 would be waived.

The chief minister noted while the BRS regime waived crop loans twice, the total amount forgone during its two terms was Rs 28,000 crore.

However, the Congress government was waiving crop loans worth Rs 31,000 crore at one go, he pointed out.

Unlike the BRS regime that failed to keep its assurances given to farmers, the Congress government was implementing its promises, Revanth added.

The chief minister dismissed rumours in a section of the media that Rythu Bharosa amounts would be given to lands having hillocks and real estate lands, and to rich farmers.

Revanth said that during Friday’s meeting, a Cabinet sub-committee was constituted to discuss and finalise the guidelines for implementing the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

The Cabinet sub-committee would submit its report by July 15 and the same would be discussed in the State Legislative Assembly, the chief minister said. Later, detailed guidelines would be issued for implementation of the Rythu Bharosa scheme, Revanth noted.