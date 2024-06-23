1,000-acre health tourism hub at Shamshabad on anvil: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday revealed that the government is planning to set up a health tourism hub in Telangana. Speaking at the 24th foundation day celebrations of Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute here, the chief minister said, “By acquiring 500–1,000 acres of land near Shamshabad, we will set up a medical tourism hub. We will invite top healthcare firms to establish their hospitals.”

The hub will aim to provide treatment to most diseases, the CM said and noted many people from the Middle East are already coming to India for medical care. The government is contemplating a green channel from the airport to the planned hub, he added.

Revanth praised TDP founder NT Rama Rao and Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for contributing to the establishment of the Basavatarakam cancer hospital. He added that the state government will allocate land in the planned hub to Basavatarakam to expand its services. He said that after the hospital management brought issues related to permissions to his notice, the Cabinet immediately resolved them.

He hoped that the Telugu states would become role models for the world in development and welfare. “After Naidu took charge as CM of Andhra, I have received a chance to compete with him in administration and take the state forward. Earlier, if I worked for 12 hours per day, that was enough. But now as he works for 18 hours, Telangana ministers and officials should also do the same.”