Telangana's eco-tourism drive: 12 destinations identified for development

HYDERABAD : The committee formed by the state government in February to develop the state as a top-tier eco-tourism destination in the country has identified 12 places for the first phase aimed at boosting eco-tourism. They recommended that projects in forest areas be managed by a separate division of the Telangana Forest Development Corporation (TGFDC).

The 12 destinations include Ananthagiri, Kanakagiri, Kinnerasani, Nandipet, Gajubidem, Shamirpet, Manjeera, Kagaznagar tiger corridor, Pakhal - Eturunagaram, Kawal and Amrabad. Adventures such as trekking, boating, safari, bird watching, camping, landscape gazing, temple visit, kayaking among others have been finalised. Guest houses and resorts will be developed to provide accommodation for tourists.

During the meeting chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, officials specified that the TGFDC, operating under the brand ‘Deccan Woods and Trails’, will oversee private investments. Additionally, it was decided to encourage partnerships among government departments for investing in tourism projects.

The committee will now submit a draft policy based on these discussions.

According to GO 14 released in February, the committee’s mandate is to identify areas in and around forest regions with potential for eco-tourism and formulate a comprehensive and sustainable eco-tourism policy for Telangana.

The destinations will focus on nature and adventure tourism while providing access to the thriving wildlife of the state.

The state environment minister opined that investment in eco-friendly infrastructure, including sustainable lodging, renewable energy sources, and green transportation options, will be made possible by bringing in an eco-tourism policy.