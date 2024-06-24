14 Union ministers involved in NEET scam, claims Youth Congress leader

HYDERABAD/KARIMNAGAR : Demanding scrapping of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), the youth wing of the Congress tried to lay siege to the state BJP office here on Sunday.

However, police, who barricaded the route leading to the BJP state office, foiled their attempt and took several Congress workers into preventive custody.

The ruling Congress in the state has been staging a series of protests against the alleged NEET paper leak scam.

Later speaking to the media, Youth Congress state president Shiv Sena Reddy alleged that as many as 14 ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet were involved in paper leak scam.

Alleging that the NEET paper was leaked for the sake of children of Union ministers, he said that the coalition government at the Centre would fall if the truth behind the NEET paper leak scam is revealed.

Meanwhile, representatives of the National Students’ Union of India, which is affiliated to the Congress, All India Students’ Federation (AISF) and Student Federation of India (SFI) staged a similar protest in Karimnagar. They tried to lay siege to the office of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Police, however, took the protesters into custody and shifted them to the Police Training Centre.

The protesters wanted to know why Bandi Sanjay was maintaining silence over the issue, especially since the future of 24 lakh students at risk.

They threatened to intensify their agitation if the Centre fails to respond to their demand of re-conducting the NEET 2024 and changing the entire National Testing Agency (NTA) setup within the next 10 days.