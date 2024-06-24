Ensuring fly ash utilisation as per Centre’s guidelines: NTPC

PEDDAPALLI : Responding to a political controversy that erupted over fly ash transport, the Ramagundam National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) authorities issued a statement on Sunday, stating that the ash is being utilised as per the guidelines of the the Ministry of environment, forest and climate change.

Recently, BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy linked Congress leader and Transport Minister Ponnam to the alleged scam in transportation of fly ash from the NTPC.

In their statement, the NTPC authorities said: “As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, every coal or lignite-based thermal power plant should be responsible for utilising average 100 per cent ash (fly ash and bottom ash) generated in a three-year cycle.”

“To ensure 100 per cent ash utilisation, the NTPC Ramagundam is following all the guidelines,” it added.

“NTPC Ramagundam stands firmly in its adherence to the comprehensive rules and regulations established by both governmental authorities and NTPC itself regarding the utilisation of ash generated from its thermal power plant operations,” it said.

Every aspect of the whole process, from initial ash collection to its final utilisation at various project sites is meticulously governed to ensure full compliance with environmental standards and operational guidelines,” it added.