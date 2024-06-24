RTA penalised Rs 10K for delaying refund

HYDERABAD : The District Consumer disputes redressal Commission, Rangareddy, has directed the local Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation, along with an additional amount of Rs 17,235 with 9% interest to a man for negligence in their duties.

Chinna Obanna Gajjela, was made to run pillar-to-post and faced a lengthy delay over the refund of his Registration Certificate (RC) fee.

As per the complaint, Gajjela applied for the RC in 2021, paying Rs 1,270. However, the RTO officials claimed that his smart card was not extended beyond 2018, and asked Gajjela to pay a penalty of Rs 16,000. Subsequently, the complainant paid a total of Rs 17,270.

In the meantime, Gajjela also found a photocopy of the RC which was issued in 2018 and was valid up to 2023. In March 2021, he applied for a refund of the additional amount, after which the officials asked him to submit relevant documents. However, there was no response from the officials for nearly a year. During this time, the 73-year-old Gajjela was made to visit the office several times and wait for long hours.

Finally, in January 2024, the complaint received the refund from the RTA. The RTA officials argued that the delay was due to a shortage of smart cards and additional duties performed by staff during Covid-19. However, the bench noted that the officials did not file any evidence to substantiate these claims.

Noting negligence in performing duties and deficiency in service, the bench ordered the RTA, Rangareddy to refund the Rs 17,235 along with 9% interest from February 2021 within 45 days from June 19, until the realisation of the compensation amount.