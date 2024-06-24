Section 144 imposed in Miyapur after protests

HYDERABAD : Following tension that prevailed after a mob of over a thousand people attempted to occupy HMDA land on Saturday, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Avinash Mohanty imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Miyapur. Police are deployed at the site in survey nos 100 and 101 to prevent further protests.

According to the official police notification, the prohibitory orders will be in place from 6 am on June 23 (Sunday) till 11 pm on June 29 (Saturday) in the limits of Miyapur and Chandanagar police stations.

Gatherings of five or more persons are prohibited and entry is restricted for those who do not ordinarily reside in the specified areas. The exemptions are applicable to on-duty police officers, military personnel and home guards.

On Saturday, a large number of people from the surrounding districts thronged the disputed land parcel, protesting against the previous BRS government’s failure to allot houses to them. A few hundred people had erected temporary sheds and huts on the land parcel measuring a few hundred acres located at Miyapur and demanded that the government allocate the land to them.

According to HMDA authorities, the mob’s actions were incited, and a Supreme Court status quo is in effect, prohibiting any activities on the land in question. “If you build huts or demand that you want the land ownership, then you need to face criminal cases. It will be contempt of court. The students here will not even be eligible for government jobs too,” HMDA officials warned.