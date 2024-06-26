Complaint against Ponnam: AAG asked to furnish info

HYDERABAD : Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court has directed Additional Advocate General (AAG) Mohd Imran Khan to furnish all details by Wednesday regarding a plea filed by BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, seeking to declare the actions of the respondents, who have prevented him from distributing Kalyana Lakshmi Shaadi Mubarak cheques to beneficiaries, as illegal and arbitrary.

Kaushik contends that the authorities’ refusal to permit the distribution of these cheques, issued under GO No.18 by the BC Welfare Department and GO No.25 by the Minorities Welfare Department, is in violation of his fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

The BRS Huzurabad MLA alleged that the authorities concerned are acting on the instructions of Minister for Transport and BC Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar.