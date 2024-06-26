Telangana CM Revanth Reddy urges Nadda to release Rs 693 crore NHM dues

HYDERABAD : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday urged Union Health Minister JP Nadda to immediately release to Telangana Rs 693.13 crore pending dues under the National Health Mission (NHM).

Revanth brought to notice of Nadda that Rs 323.73 crore was due to the state for the third and fourth quarters of 2023-24 under the NHM. Similarly, dues to the tune of Rs 138 crore pertaining to first quarter of 2024-25 remained unreleased.

Revanth also asked Nadda to order reimbursement of Rs 231.4 crore which the state government had spent on the infrastructure and maintenance component under NHM for the year 2023-2024.

The chief minister called on Nadda in New Delhi on Tuesday. During the meeting, he briefed Nadda about the initiatives taken by the state government to improve health facilities and the focus given to strengthening the health sector in Telangana.

He also brought to the notice of Nadda that since October 2023, Telangana is releasing the anticipated central share of funds due to delay from the Government of India, along with the state’s share to ensure no disruption in extending emergency medical services and to avoid difficulties to the staff.

Revanth also informed Nadda that the state government has been implementing all norms of Ayushman Bharat scheme since January 2024. He apprised Nadda of the establishment of 5,159 Basti Dawakhanas (Ayushman Arogya Mandirs) for providing better healthcare in rural and urban areas.

Since the state government was giving top priority to medical and health services, Revanth urged Nadda to extend cooperation to Telangana and release the dues pending under the National Health Mission.