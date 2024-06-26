Telangana government to seek farmers’ views on Rythu Bharosa

HYDERABAD : The state government has decided to hold a public hearings on Rythu Bharosa to seek views of farmers on implementation of the scheme.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka revealed this during a review meeting he and Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao held with the officials of Agriculture, Marketing, Textile and Handlooms departments on budget proposals here on Tuesday.

“It’s better to seek the opinion of farmers on implementing the Rythu Bharosa scheme. For this officials should hold a public hearing by ensuring the participation of farmers. If ministers also participate, it will be more beneficial,” Vikramarka said.

The meeting discussed several matters, including the share of Union and state government in crop insurance and calling tenders for implementation of the same. Vikramarka sought details from the agriculture officials on the schemes which were stopped by previous BRS government. He also sought details of agriculture colleges in the state.

He opined that even while spending huge money on welfare of farmers, the state also needs to focus on development of agriculture sector.

The agriculture minister asked the officials to take advantage of the schemes and funds coming from the Centre under various schemes.

The meeting also discussed the Netanna Chayuta and Netanna Insurance schemes.

Special Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, Agriculture department Principal Secretary Raghunandan Rao, Finance department Additional Secretary Haritha and OSD to the Deputy CM Krishna Bhaskar were present on occasion.