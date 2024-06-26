University of Hyderabad claims ongoing dialogue with pupils over fest

HYDERABAD : Refuting claims of poor communication, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) administration stated that university officials maintained continuous dialogue with student representatives to address concerns and explain the reasons behind postponing the planned Sukoon fest.

The administration alleged that despite continues efforts to coordinate dates for the fest that would not disrupt academic activities, the Students’ Union persisted in proposing dates conflicting with the University’s academic calendar.

University Registrar Dr Devesh Nigam said that the vice-chancellor engaged in extensive discussions with the Student Union on May 17 before a decision was made. He noted that the subsequent intrusion into the VC’s residence at 1 am disrupted the personal and professional lives of the VC necessitating police intervention.

The Registrar stated that the decision over students’ suspension were made according to protocols aimed at maintaining discipline and ensuring the safety of all University members.

Dr Nigam said that the suspended students met the VC on June 20 and have issued an unconditional public apology for their actions and misconduct. He added that the students’ appeal for reconsideration of their punishment will be placed in the upcoming meeting of the University’s Executive Council. The Registrar expressed concern that the students’ refusal to call off the protest, despite the pending consideration of their request, appears coercive.