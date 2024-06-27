After ED raids, BRS MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy leaning towards BJP?

SANGAREDDY : Patancheru BRS MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy seems to be having a change of mind. After letting out feelers that he was going to join the Congress, he is now trying to get cozy with the BJP. The sudden change of heart is said to be on account of the ED officials raiding the offices and the residences of his brother Madhusudhan Reddy, who is into quarrying and mining in Lakdaram.

According to sources, the BRS MLA has left for Delhi and is trying to warm up to the BJP senior leaders with the help of former Zaheerabad MP BB Patil. It may be mentioned here that Patil had won the Zaheerabad LS seat on a BRS ticket in 2014 and 2019 elections before changing his loyalties to the BJP. Mahipal is reportedly hoping to switch his loyalty to the BJP sooner than later.

The ED sleuths, after conducting searches, veered to the conclusion that the illegal mining of around Rs 300 crore had taken place. It is learnt that the ED officials have also sealed the bank lockers belonging to Mahipal and his relatives.

In fact, a few days after the Congress came to power in the state, police registered a case against him while the mines and geology department issuing notices to him to pay a fine of Rs 340 crore for illegal mining. After the state government turned the heat on him, he decided to join the Congress and held talks with Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha. But the ED raids changed his plans and he is now planning to join the saffron party ranks.

According to Mahipal’s aides, he is likely to announce his decision soon.