BRS sends email to Speaker, seeks disqualification of defected legislators

HYDERABAD : The Opposition BRS sent letters through speed post and email to Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Rao with a request to take action against the BRS MLAs who defected to the Congress recently.

“As the Speaker did not give appointment, we have sent the letters through speed post and email,” former energy minister G Jagadish Reddy told reporters here on Wednesday.

He said that the Speaker should disqualify those who switched loyalties to the Congress after being elected as BRS candidates.

“We want the Speaker to disqualify both Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and B Sanjay Kumar. If the Speaker doesn’t take any action, then the BRS would take legal action against the defectors,” Jagadish said. The former minister alleged that Congress, which was opposing defections at national level, was encouraging the same in the state.

Even Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy told the AICC not to encourage defections in the state, which was against the policy of the party, Jagadish said.

The former minister, however, said that during the BRS government, the Congress MLAs voluntarily joined the pink party.

Meanwhile, Huzurabad BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, who dared Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar to come to Jubilee Hills Venkateswara Swamy temple to swear in the name of the God that he was not involved in the fly ash scam, visited the temple on Wednesday. However, Prabhakar did not turn up.