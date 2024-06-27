Five years on, no industries, jobs for those displaced by Mallannasagar, Kondapochamma reservoirs

SIDDIPET : The promises made by the previous BRS government to establish industries and provide employment opportunities to those displaced by the Mallannasagar and Kondapochamma reservoirs in the district remain unfulfilled.

Nearly five years have passed and the establishment of industries and job creation is still pending. As a result, the oustees, including farmers and farm labourers, are forced to work in the construction sector.

During the construction of projects, former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao promised to set up large-scale food processing units, dairy and other industries in Mulugu and Wargal mandals of Gajwel constituency. Although the government acquired nearly 3,000 acres of land for these industries, only two or three industries have been established, none of which have begun production or provided any jobs. Consequently, the displaced people are facing severe difficulties.

They said that when the BRS government was in power, there was an agreement that Coca Cola and other industries would come, but these industries have not materialised. The government at the time had acquired 3,000 acres of cultivable land in Wargal and Mulugu mandals of Gajwel Constituency and set up an industrial colony under the auspices of TGIIC.

Despite compensations for the lands and announcements that industries like Coca-Cola, Amul, Azad Electricals were coming, only two parboiled industries, an ice cream industry and a seed processing industry have been established.

The displaced people believe that the decision by the newly formed state government on setting up industries in the TGIIC colony will be crucial. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has already announced that Telangana will be divided into three zones for development. Wargal and Mulugu areas are semi-urban and located between the ORR and RRR, making the establishment of industries inevitable.

However, the situation of the land oustees of Kondapochamma Sagar and Mallannasagar has become dire. Srinivas Goud, former sarpanch of Mamidala, a submerged village under the Kondapochamma project said: Although we have given up our lands for the benefit of thousands of farmers, their children are now unemployed. Despite promises of large-scale industries five years ago, no action has been taken, and the government has not created trust that their children will fund employment.”

Some people are doing packing work in the seed processing unit, but the educated are unemployed and working in the construction sector in Hyderabad, Medchal, Kangal and other areas, he said, and urged the Congress government to address the employment issues of the oustees by setting up industries. They had also called the TGIIC zonal manager to seek an explanation on the delay in setting up the industries, but there was no response.

