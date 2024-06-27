Hyderabad: Minor among six held for murder in Begumpet

HYDERABAD : In a joint operation, Task Force sleuths along with Begumpet police on Wednesday arrested six persons, including a juvenile, in connection with a brutal murder that took place the previous day. On Tuesday, the main accused Mohammed Aijaz and his accomplices stabbed his childhood friend, Shaik Usman, to death near Ganesh Mandapam in Old Patigadda, Begumpet.

Usman had a fallout with Aijaz after the latter discovered that the former has been in a year-long relationship with his sister-in-law, Neha. Despite warnings to end the relationship, Usman created a fake Snapchat account in Neha’s name, leading to the cancellation of her marriage prospects.

On the day of the murder, Aijaz’s wife informed him that Usman, his brother Hussain and their mother quarrelled with her, with the victim threatening to hang himself if Neha did not marry him. Enraged, Aijaz conspired with Mohammed Feroz, Sahil Khan, Mohammed Fazal and Mohammed Rasheed and a minor to kill Usman.

Late at night, the group attacked Usman near Ganesh Mandapam. Aijaz fatally stabbed Usman in the neck while the others restrained him. The accused fled the scene upon hearing Usman’s sister’s cries.

Begumpet police formed teams to arrest the accused and remanded them to judicial custody after nabbing them.