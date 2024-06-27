MEGHA Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd lowest bidder for Karnataka project

HYDERABAD : MEGHA Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd emerged as the lowest bidder for the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited’s prestigious nuclear project involving construction of 2X700 MW electrical reactors at Kaiga In Karnataka.

According to MEIL, it is the highest value tender ever called by NPCIL.

The project presents a significant milestone in the country’s journey towards clean and reliable nuclear energy, according to a release from MEIL.

The project marks a groundbreaking moment with the introduction of the Quality cum Cost-Based Selection (QCBS) methodology. This rigorous process ensured a meticulous evaluation of technical expertise and cost-effectiveness for all proposals, the release said.

The tendering process began in May 2023, with the technical bid opening in October 2023.