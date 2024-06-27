Nampally court to give verdict on bail petitions of two accused ex-ASPs on June 27

HYDERABAD : Nampally court on Wednesday completed the hearings on the bail petitions filed by the accused ASPs Thirupathanna and N Bhujanga Rao and is likely to deliver its judgement on Thursday. The accused filed the bail petitions pointing out the mistakes in the chargesheet filed by the investigation agency.

The petitioners’ advocates, while seeking the bail, stated that there were several mistakes in the chargesheet and argued that the bail cannot be rejected for the accused based on the faulty submissions. However, sources told TNIE that the year was mentioned wrongly in the chargesheet. Instead of 2024 after the case number, it was mentioned as 2034. “It is a typographical error and nothing more,” the source said.

As there were some mistakes in the chargesheet, the court sent it back and wanted the corrected chargesheet. The investigation agency filed the corrected chargesheet on Wednesday.

‘Flaws in chargesheet’

Meanwhile, the advocates of the accused ASPs also sought bail stating that the chargesheet was not filed within 90 days. The legal team of the accused has pointed out that if such fundamental details are wrong, other aspects of the chargesheet could also be flawed. The bail hearing is scheduled for Thursday, added the source.

Meanwhile, a police officer said that it was the second time that they submitted the chargesheet to the court on Tuesday. The officer added, “When the chargesheet was being filed, the forensics did not hand over the report by that time. So, a preliminary chargesheet was filed and when there were errors with the year in the FIR number, which was due to typos, it was resubmitted on Tuesday, including the material evidence.”

Ex-SIB chief yet to return

It must be noted that former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief T Prabhakar Rao, one of the key accused officers, was scheduled to return to Hyderabad on June 26.

However, he recently informed the investigation agency that he would not be able to return to the city due to health issues. Instead, Prabhakar has provided his current contact number and address to the investigating officers.