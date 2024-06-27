New city officials assume charge in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : With the state government ordering the transfer of several IAS and IPS officers across the state recently, several officials took charge of their new positions on Wednesday.

IAS officer Amrapali Kata assumed full additional charge (FAC) as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner while her predecessor, Ronald Rose, was transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government, Energy department. After she took charge, senior GHMC officials greeted her by offering flower bouquets.

IAS officer K Ashok Reddy assumed the responsibility as the new Managing Director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB). He was welcomed by the senior Water Board officials and employees. He took over from C Sudarshan Reddy. Previously, Ashok served as the executive director and finance director of the Water Board from 2009 to 2011. He was appointed the additional GHMC commissioner from 2012 to 2014. Furthermore, he held the position of MD of the Musi River Development Authority for nine months in 2019.

Former Inspector General of Police, Multi-Zone-1, AV Ranganath, assumed charge as Commissioner of Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management (EVDM) for the GHMC. Upon assuming this position, he was welcomed by the officials and staff, who exchanged greetings and presented him with flower bouquets.