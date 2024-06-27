Telangana government sanctions Rs 20 crore for Bonalu festivities

HYDERABAD : The state government has sanctioned Rs 20 crore for conducting the Ashada Jatara/Bonalu festival in the state.

An order to this effect was issued by the Revenue (Endowments) department on Wednesday.

The Hyderabad District Collector is authorised to draw the funds and disburse the same to the eligible temples, agencies, departments and furnish utilisation certificate to the Endowment department.

Meanwhile, as the Bonalu festivities are set to commence across the state shortly, Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, along with Transport Minister and Hyderabad District In-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, held a review meeting with officials here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Surekha instructed the officials to coordinate with the departments concerned and take measures to see that the devotees who come to visit Mahankali temples during Bonalu festival do not face any inconvenience.

Officials of all the departments have been advised to follow the instructions of the government and to conduct the Bonalu festival on a grand scale.

Surekha said that GHMC plays a vital role in the management of Bonalu festival such as providing sanitation, fogging operations, repairs and maintenance of roads and provision of toilets.

Besides supplying drinking water to the devotees visiting the temples, attention should be paid to sewage management. Police should enforce law and order. The electricity officials have been advised to monitor continuous power supply, she said.

The minister also suggested that the Health department train staff of other departments serving at temples administer CPR in emergency situations. In the wake of the Bonalu festival, Hyderabad Metro Rail has been advised to run additional services and extend the night services.

Stating that cultural programmes too be will be organised during the festival, she directed the Culture department to provide adequate opportunities to the folk artists to keep the arts alive.