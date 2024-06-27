Telangana Junior Doctors Association ends strike, government allots Rs 204 crore more to fulfil demands

HYDERABAD : The state government and Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) finally reached consensus after weeks of negotiations over several demands, prompting the doctors to end their statewide strike that started on June 24.

The two-day strike by T-JUDA ended on Wednesday with the state government agreeing to meet nearly all of the doctors’ demands.

On Wednesday, Health minister Damodar Rajanarasimha sanctioned `204.85 crore for civil works at Osmania Medical College, Gandhi Medical College and Kakatiya Medical College in Hanamkonda.

The minister held a press conference along with Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu, Director of Medical Education Dr N Vani and the JUDA representatives, where he announced measures aimed at resolving issues faced by over 6,000 junior doctors in state medical colleges and hospitals.

Out of the total amount sanctioned, Rs 121.90 crores have been allotted to Osmania Medical College (OMC) for constructing hostels, repairing the boys hostel and construction of roads in front of the Krishnaveni ladies hostel.

Gandhi Medical College received Rs 79.50 crore for constructing hostels and senior residents block, while Kakatiya Medical College was granted Rs 3.45 crore for building internal cement concrete roads.

The Finance department had issued a budget release order (BRO) on June 22, releasing Rs 123.32 crore to the Health Department for regularising stipends for junior doctors in the fiscal year 2024-25.

Doctors also received the pending dues on Tuesday. The government also agreed to other demands such as amending the super speciality order, which would mean that those candidates who have completed the super speciality courses will be recruited on assistant positions on contractual basis, and forming of special protection force to prevent attack on doctors.

Regarding the new Osmania Hospital building, the health minister affirmed the government’s commitment to construct it immediately after the high court gives a final order.

Additionally, he clarified that the 15% reservation quota for Andhra Pradesh students in Telangana medical colleges no longer applies, as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act ceased to exist after June 2.

The minister urged doctors to cooperate with the government to strengthen healthcare services in the state. The JUDA members expressed satisfaction with the government’s decision and said they are looking forward for smooth implementation of administrative orders. In a statement, JUDA called off the strike and said doctors will resume regular duties from Thursday.

