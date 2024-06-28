Hyderabad MP Owaisi's Delhi residence vandalised with ink by unknown miscreants

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday alleged that his Delhi residence was attacked by "unknown miscreants with black ink".

It may be recalled here that Asaduddin Owaisi, while taking oath, raised pro-Palestine slogan, which triggered an uproar in Lok Sabha.

On Thursday night, Asaduddin Owaisi posted on X along with a video: "Some “unknown miscreants” vandalised my house with black ink today. I have now lost count the number of times my Delhi residence has targeted. When I asked @DelhiPolice officials how this was happening right under their nose, they expressed helplessness. @AmitShah this is happening under your oversight. @ombirlakota, please tell us if MPs’ safety will be guaranteed or not".

Asaduddin also wrote: "To the two-bit goons who keep targeting my house: this does not scare me. Stop this Savarkar-type cowardly behaviour and be men enough to face me. Do not scurry away after throwing some ink or pelting a few stones."