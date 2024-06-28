KCR has no moral right to criticise Congress on defections: Telangana CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Stating that BRS chief and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao engineered defections when he was in power, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that the former has no right to criticise the Congress on the issue.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi, he said: “KCR has no shame. He lost his mind too. Who laid the foundation for defections in the state? In the last 10 years, he lured 61 MLAs and MLCs from our party. KCR should rub his nose on the ground at Martyrs Memorial.”

Revanth, who is also the president of TPCC, said that soon after the Congress formed government in the state, KCR as well as former ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao started claiming that the new government will fall very soon. “The BJP leaders too supported the statements of BRS leaders,” he added.

“When the BRS and BJP leaders keep saying that they will topple the government, are we supposed to keep mum and just leave?” he wondered.

Alleging that KCR joined hands with the BJP to defeat Congress in the LS polls, he said: “The BRS did not win even a single seat in the parliamentary elections. But KCR has not woken up to the reality.”

Asked about MLC T Jeevan Reddy expressing his displeasure over the Congress welcoming BRS MLA M Sanjay Kumar into its fold without informing him, Revanth said that “this fusion arose because the PCC did not take necessary precautions.