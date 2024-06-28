KCR has no moral right to criticise Congress on defections: Telangana CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Stating that BRS chief and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao engineered defections when he was in power, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that the former has no right to criticise the Congress on the issue.
Speaking to the media in New Delhi, he said: “KCR has no shame. He lost his mind too. Who laid the foundation for defections in the state? In the last 10 years, he lured 61 MLAs and MLCs from our party. KCR should rub his nose on the ground at Martyrs Memorial.”
Revanth, who is also the president of TPCC, said that soon after the Congress formed government in the state, KCR as well as former ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao started claiming that the new government will fall very soon. “The BJP leaders too supported the statements of BRS leaders,” he added.
“When the BRS and BJP leaders keep saying that they will topple the government, are we supposed to keep mum and just leave?” he wondered.
Alleging that KCR joined hands with the BJP to defeat Congress in the LS polls, he said: “The BRS did not win even a single seat in the parliamentary elections. But KCR has not woken up to the reality.”
Asked about MLC T Jeevan Reddy expressing his displeasure over the Congress welcoming BRS MLA M Sanjay Kumar into its fold without informing him, Revanth said that “this fusion arose because the PCC did not take necessary precautions.
Relations with Centre
Making it clear that his government will continue good relations with the Union government for the development of the state and in the best interests of the people, he said: “As soon as the new government was formed at the Centre, we started meeting the Union ministers to seek funds and permissions for various projects in Telangana.”
He said that the Congress government’s main aim is to implement the six guarantees as promised during the Assembly elections.
He also said that his government is ruling the state without any law and order problems. “During the Lok Sabha elections, we ensured that there was no violence in the state. In AP, almost 60 officers were transferred or suspended. Even BRS did not make even a single allegation against the government. These are all examples of good governance in Telangana,” he said.
The CM also revealed plans to constitute a Cabinet sub-committee to discuss ways to resolve bifurcation issues with Andhra Pradesh. “When YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was CM of AP, we resolved the issue of division of Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in Delhi. N Chandrababu Naidu is the CM now and we will try to resolve other issues pertaining to bifurcation. If any issues remain, the Centre will resolve them. If it is unable to do so, then there are courts to deal with those,” he said.
If KCR wants to say anything, he should do so before commission
When asked about KCR criticising the Justice L Narasimha Reddy Commission that was constituted to probe alleged irregularities in power sector during the BRS regime, he said: “Former minister G Jagadish Reddy himself proposed — that too in the Assembly — that a commission headed by a sitting judge be constituted to probe the irregularities. Then the government requested the High Court Chief Justice to allot a sitting judge to form the commission. But the government was asked to conduct the inquiry with the help of a former judge. That’s why the government constituted the commission with former Chief Justice L Narasimha Reddy. The BRS started levelling allegations only after the commission sent a notice to KCR. If KCR has anything want to say, he is free to do so by appearing before the commission. If he wants the proceedings to be telecast live, the government is willing to make a request to commission,” he added.