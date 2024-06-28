Task force found hygiene violations at Lulu Mall, Sri Sri Caterers in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Task Force team of the Commissioner of Food Safety (CFS) on Thursday carried out inspections at the Lulu Mall and Sri Sri Caterers in Kukatpally of Hyderabad and found several hygiene violations.

During the inspection of the Lulu Hypermarket, the team found infested bakery items, including 10 kg of atta bread mix and 15 kg of loose baguette bread mix, which were discarded. Expired food items such as 20 kg of sesame seeds, 20 litres of toned milk, various biscuit packets and two packets of fruit juice were also discarded. Houseflies were observed near the meat storage area, the CFS tweeted.

However, workers in the food section were compliant with safety protocols, wearing hair caps, gloves, masks, and uniforms. The premises had 40 FoSTaC-trained supervisors, and pest control records and medical certificates for food handlers were available.

At Sri Sri Caterers, situated in the JNTU college canteen, the team identified an improper FSSAI licence. Food handlers were found without appropriate headgear, gloves and aprons. Semi-prepared food and cut vegetables were uncovered. The kitchen was unhygienic, with food waste on the floor and no insect-proof screens to prevent pest entry.