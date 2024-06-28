Telangana: Centre urges states to complete water bodies inventory, geo-tagging

HYDERABAD: Union Cabinet Secretary Dr Rajiv Gauba on Thursday emphasised the need for all states to complete inventorisation of water bodies including geo-tagging and preparation of a scientific plan.

He chaired a video conference with Chief Secretaries, administrators of states and Union Territories and Secretaries of Central ministries regarding the Jal Shakti Abhiyan.

During the conference, Dr Gauba suggested that funds available under MGNREGA, Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority and Finance Commission can be utilised for water conservation activities.

He appreciated the Chief Secretaries for building more than 75,000 new water bodies under the Amrit Sarovar programme in 2023.

As the theme of this year’s Jal Shakti Abhiyan is Nari Shakti se Jal Shakti, the Union Cabinet Secretary instructed states to train women’s Self-Help Groups in water management and maintenance.