Telangana: Congress mollifies Jeevan Reddy with posts

HYDERABAD: Efforts by the AICC and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appear to have paid off, with the party avoiding a near-crisis involving MLC T Jeevan Reddy following the entry of BRS MLA Sanjay Kumar into the Congress.

Sanjay Kumar’s decision to switch loyalties to the Congress from the BRS had left the MLC fuming and it appeared a rebellion was on the horizon.

Congress sources said that the party has mollified Jeevan Reddy by assuring him that he would be appointed chairman of the Rythu Bharosa Commission or the Rythu Welfare Commission in the coming days. A senior minister revealed that the party has also assured Jeevan Reddy that he would be renominated to the Legislative Council after his term under the graduates quota ends in March 2025. The Congress is expected to send him to the Council by way of the MLAs quota in the elections set for February 2025, when five MLC positions will be vacated.