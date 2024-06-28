Telangana HC adjourns BRS chief’s writ petition against one-man panel to Friday

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, adjourned the writ petition filed by former chief minister K Chandrasekar Rao seeking stay on Justice L Narasimha Reddy Commission’s inquiry into the alleged irregularities in power sector during the BRS regime.

The BRS chief sought a stay on the Government Order No. 9 Energy [Power.II] Department, dated March 14, 2024, which constituted the one-man commission headed by former judge -- Justice L Narasimha Reddy to inquire into the procurement of power from Chhattisgarh by Telangana Discoms, and the construction of Bhadradri Thermal Power Plant at Manuguru and Yadadri Thermal Plant at Damacherla. The writ petition was listed before the division bench at the scrutiny stage as the Registry had raised objections regarding the impleadment of Justice Narasimha Reddy in his personal capacity.

Aditya Sondhi, senior counsel for petitioner KCR, clarified these objections. Sondhi informed the court that Justice Narasimha Reddy had already concluded that the KCR’s government had committed irregularities, resulting in a loss of Rs 250-300 crore to the state exchequer. Sondhi argued that this pre-judged and biased decision warranted the inclusion of Justice Reddy in his personal capacity in the writ petition.