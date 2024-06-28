Telangana HC to hear BRS leader's pleas for MLA disqualification on July 3

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court adjourned the hearing of writ petitions filed by Kuna Pandu Vivekananda and Padi Kaushik Reddy, seeking the disqualification of three BRS MLAs who defected to the Congress, to July 3.

Senior counsel of the Supreme Court Aryama Sundaram, representing the petitioners, sought directions to the Assembly Speaker to take action on their petitions and disqualify MLAs Venkata Rao Tellam (Koghagudem), Kadiyam Srihari (Ghanpur) and Danam Nagender (Khairtabad).

Counsel cited two recent Supreme Court judgments in cases related to Maharashtra and Manipur when the apex court directed the respective Speakers to decide on the disqualification petitions within a prescribed time limit.

Vivekananda filed the writ petition requesting the Speaker to act on the disqualification petitions submitted on April 10, 2024, via registered post and email. He sought the disqualification of Venkata Rao and Srihari. Kaushik Reddy filed a separate writ petition seeking the disqualification of Danam Nagender.