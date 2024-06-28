Telangana: KCR holds emergency meetings to address BRS defections

HYDERABAD: With MLAs leaving the party, BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao has now stepped in to stem the tide by holding meetings with sitting and former MLAs, former MPs, mayors, municipal chairpersons and others for the last five days at his farmhouse in Erravalli in Siddipet district.
BRS insiders say that KCR was jolted by the desertion of MLAs Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Sanjay Kumar who he considered like family. Shaken by their exit from the party, he has decided to meet all sitting and former legislators and leaders who were fielded by the party in recent Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.
KCR has been holding district-wise and constituency-wise meetings with party members, discussing strategies, and assuring them of future opportunities. This has reportedly created a positive atmosphere in the BRS. Before this, the BRS supremo has been criticised for being unresponsive to MLAs who shifted loyalties. By engaging with party members and sharing meals with them, KCR aims to boost morale and encourage loyalty to the BRS. He has been urging members to remain with the party and to focus on public service rather than joining the Congress which he reportedly said was “facing internal issues”.
In addition to meeting with MLAs, KCR plans to hold meetings with mayors, municipal chairpersons, ZPTCs, ZP chairpersons, and MPPs and take their views on the current political situation at the grassroots level and on the performance of the Congress and BRS since the pink party lost power. “The idea is to boost confidence among party leaders both in urban and rural areas ahead of the local body elections,” a BRS source said.
Senior BRS leaders, including KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao have also participated in these meetings at KCR’s farmhouse. The party leadership has been inquiring about the loyalty of supporters of ZPTC members, MPPs and MLAs the the emphasis being on preventing further defections.
However, there have been reports of some leaders professing loyalty to KCR and the BRS during the meetings but subsequently contacting senior Congress leaders, including ministers. This has led to anxiety within the BRS. A senior BRS leader said that while some members are not genuinely committed, the party is prepared to continue its efforts without compromising on public service.