Telangana: KCR holds emergency meetings to address BRS defections

HYDERABAD: With MLAs leaving the party, BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao has now stepped in to stem the tide by holding meetings with sitting and former MLAs, former MPs, mayors, municipal chairpersons and others for the last five days at his farmhouse in Erravalli in Siddipet district.

BRS insiders say that KCR was jolted by the desertion of MLAs Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Sanjay Kumar who he considered like family. Shaken by their exit from the party, he has decided to meet all sitting and former legislators and leaders who were fielded by the party in recent Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

KCR has been holding district-wise and constituency-wise meetings with party members, discussing strategies, and assuring them of future opportunities. This has reportedly created a positive atmosphere in the BRS. Before this, the BRS supremo has been criticised for being unresponsive to MLAs who shifted loyalties. By engaging with party members and sharing meals with them, KCR aims to boost morale and encourage loyalty to the BRS. He has been urging members to remain with the party and to focus on public service rather than joining the Congress which he reportedly said was “facing internal issues”.