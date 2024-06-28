Telangana: Seven-year-old boy killed, seven-month-old infant injured in separate dog attack incidents

SANGAREDDY: In a tragic incident, a seven-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs on Friday on the outskirts of Isnapur village in Patancheru mandal in the district.

The victim Vishal and his family are migrant labourers from Bihar, his parents were engaged in construction work while Vishal was playing outside the under-construction building. Suddenly, stray dogs attacked Vishal. He received multiple injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared he was brought dead.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident on the outskirts of Muthangi, a seven-month-old baby fell victim to a similar dog attack. The infant was swiftly transferred to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad for urgent medical care, where reports now indicate a stable condition.