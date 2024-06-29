Centralised transport, carpooling: Telangana cops’ new plan to tackle IT corridor gridlock

HYDERABAD: Whenever there is a downpour in Hyderabad’s Hitec City and surrounding areas during the peak hours, visuals of massive traffic snarls in the IT corridor start flooding social media. A similar situation prevailed on Thursday with the Cyberabad traffic police sharing an aerial view of vehicles moving at a snail’s pace on the flyover beside IKEA in order to alert commuters.

While the police have deployed more personnel on rainy days to ensure smooth movement of traffic, they blame the huge volume of vehicles for the gridlock.

“The volume is very high, which needs to decrease. It rises immediately after a shower of rain around evening as the employees leave for their homes,” Joint CP, Cyberabad Traffic, Joel Davis told TNIE.

As per police, a new plan is in the offing to tackle the gridlock with suggestions including a centralised transport system, carpooling and staggered timings made to building owners as well as IT firms.

Citing an example of a centralised system, Davis explained, “At present, all companies are sending different pickup vehicles for employees. But what we are suggesting is that suppose there are 100 companies in Raheja Mindspace with around 30 coming from a similar venue, say Manikonda and travelling to the same office (for instance, Mindspace), then instead of separate vehicles, a bigger vehicle or bus can be sent for pickup to avoid duplication as well as for optimum utilisation.” He added, “Nothing is mandatory as of now, but after consultation with the stakeholders, it might be turned into a regulation.”