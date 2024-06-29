Defections won’t affect BRS, will create new leaders: Former Telangana CM

SIDDIPET: BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao put on a brave face on a day another MLA deserted the pink party.

The former chief minister, who has been holding a series of meetings with party legislators and other leaders, met MLAs and other people’s representatives from erstwhile Karimnagar district at his Erravalli farmhouse in Markook mandal of the Siddipet district on Friday. During the meeting, Rao reportedly told his party colleagues that “the BRS won’t be affected, no matter how many people leave the party”.

“MLAs leaving the party is not new. It is not the first time such developments are taking place. But the party won’t be affected. The BRS’ strengths are its strong base and the loyal workers,” he said.

Speaking specifically about Jagtial MLA M Sanjay Kumar defecting to the Congress, he said: “Sanjay deserted the party that gave him political future. But we should remember that he was not in the picture when we started the party. He joined and left us in the middle of our journey.”

“Like in the case of other MLAs, his departure is not going to affect the party. We will create new leaders from our loyal party workers,” he added.

The BRS chief also reportedly said that the BRS will show its strength in the upcoming local bodies elections.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Rao interacted personally with each leader who turned up for the meeting, enquiring about their children and other members of families. Among those who attended Friday’s meeting were MLAs Padi Kaushik Reddy, Sanjay Kumar, MLC L Ramana and former legislator Vidyasagar Rao. BRS working president KT Rama Rao was also present on the occasion.