Flurry of activity in Adilabad Congress over nominated posts

ADILABAD: With the Congress leadership deciding to fill nominated posts at the state- and district levels, a flurry of activity is being witnessed among party leaders in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

Aspirants for these posts recently met Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka in Hyderabad to submit their applications.

Those who played an active role in election campaigns and worked to bolster the vote bank in their Assembly constituencies have submitted their performance reports to the party high command. Many leaders from the Adilabad, Boath and Asifabad Assembly constituencies submitted reports of their contribution, pointing out that there was an increase in the vote share during Parliamentary elections compared to Assembly elections due to their efforts.

The state leadership has hinted that candidates for the Assembly who faced defeat will continue as constituency in-charges. Those who contested in the Lok Sabha elections and lost will not be considered for nominated posts. This policy has given hope to the aspirants for Lok Sabha tickets who did not get tickets as they had received assurances of nominated posts and worked hard in the elections.

Before the Lok Sabha elections, the state government announced the names for some nominated posts, but the process was halted due to the model code of conduct coming into force. District leaders are now expecting posts such as chairpersons to the ITDA, market committee, SC/ST Commission etc. for which they have submitted applications.