Hyderabad-based Dhruva Space inks pact with French firm to provide IoT services in 2025

HYDERABAD: Dhruva Space, the Hyderabad-based space engineering solutions provider, and Kineis, the France-based satellite operator and global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity provider, have come together to introduce Kineis IoT connectivity in India and also launch a Kineis IoT payload on Dhruva Space P-30 satellite.

Through the partnership, Dhruva Space will provide Kineis IoT services in India and develop novel and innovative applications which can be supported by Kineis’ 25-satellite constellation. The mission of the constellation is to connect any object anywhere in the world, including black points, and transmit useful low data to users in near real time.

The collaboration also comprises a joint satellite mission to augment the space segment capacity for India. The partnership will allow the companies to offer cost-effective, advanced and reliable IoT solutions as well as develop new applications and services tailored for the Indian market.

In a release, Dhruva Space said that the benefits of the partnership are considerable such as risk reduction, anticipation of breakdowns and optimisation of activities, among others. It also underscores the growing collaboration between Indian and French private space companies.

Kineis IoT services will start following the complete deployment of Kineis’ constellation in early 2025, and will be supported by development and large-scale manufacturing of end-user terminals by Dhruva Space.