Telangana CM gets AICC nod to induct more BRS MLAs

HYDERABAD: By all accounts, the five-day Delhi tour of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was a fruitful one, with the Congress high command giving him carte blanche, as it were, on Operation Akarsh.

A highly-placed source confirmed that the high command made it very clear to the CM that there should be no scope for the Telangana government to feel threatened, let alone collapse, and that Revanth should do all he can to strengthen it — more or less a green signal that the TPCC president could proceed with welcoming more BRS MLAs into the Congress fold.

If sources are to be believed, the high command indicated to the CM to send to Delhi whoever opposes the entry of BRS MLAs into the party and that the AICC would deal with them.

The high command also made it clear that only “original” Congress leaders would be in contention for Cabinet posts while those who joined the party recently will have to be content with nominated posts. The AICC leadership also deliberated on the next TPCC chief and other important appointments.

Legislators from the erstwhile Nizamabad, Adilabad, Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts, which are currently unrepresented in the Cabinet, will be given berths, according to sources. Eligible aspirants for berths may also be considered for posts like chief whip and deputy speaker in the Assembly, both of which are of Cabinet rank and are accorded the same protocol.

The process of finalising the PCC chief is nearly complete, with the appointment hinging on Cabinet expansion to ensure a balanced social equation, the sources said. They said that if BC and ST leaders make it to the Cabinet, an SC leader will be appointed as PCC chief. Conversely, if the expansion includes SC and ST leaders, a BC leader will be picked to succeed Revanth.